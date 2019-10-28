Fall colours along Third Street in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Low minus 9 expected tonight in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.

For more information see Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies lose 6:1 at home

Road conditions from DriveBC:

East to Golden on Highway 1: Bridge maintenance at Albert Canyon West Bridge. Single lane alternating traffic.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. and rock scaling. Expect stops between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. 20 minutes delays with intermittent 60 minute delays.

West to Sicamous on Highway 1: Paving operations between Three Valley Siding and Highway 23 North. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd. and Prosh Frtg.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd. and Malakwa Rd. Lane closures in both directions in effect.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. and Wallis Rd.

Highway 23 south: No conditions or planned construction.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Aza Nabuko performs at Traverse Nightclub

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project
Next story
Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Just Posted

Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years

Jim Hamilton will remain the Okanagan College president until 2021 when he plans to retire

Low minus 9 expected tonight in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Revelstoke Grizzlies lose 6:1 at home

They did win the night prior against Summerland in overtime and still have most points in conference

Revelstoke minor hockey takes part in mental health initiative

The Buddy Check for Jesse program provided over 1,000 BC youth hockey teams with mental health kits

Chef’s Fare: Trash cooking

Josh White Special to the Review Avoiding meat. We are all attempting… Continue reading

VIDEO: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player to get spinal surgery in Thailand

Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life

LETTER: Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre must be recognized

Donor plaques are missing from theatre lobby

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

PET OF THE WEEK: Icarus is a loving, sensitive cat

Street life has left scars on cat’s heart and body

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as ‘best in the world’ regulations kick in

All packaging will feature the same brown base colour, basic grey text and minimalist layout

Most Read