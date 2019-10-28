Low minus 9 expected tonight in Revelstoke

Fall colours along Third Street in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

East to Golden on Highway 1: Bridge maintenance at Albert Canyon West Bridge. Single lane alternating traffic.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. and rock scaling. Expect stops between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. 20 minutes delays with intermittent 60 minute delays.

West to Sicamous on Highway 1: Paving operations between Three Valley Siding and Highway 23 North. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd. and Prosh Frtg.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd. and Malakwa Rd. Lane closures in both directions in effect.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. and Wallis Rd.

Highway 23 south: No conditions or planned construction.

