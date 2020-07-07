The Lower Similkameen Indian Band announced the closure of the Chopaka Bridge Beach Area Tuesday (July 7) morning, saying the COVID-19 crisis, “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat.” Pictured above is LSIB Chief Keith Crow. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review - File)

Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members

The COVID-19 crisis “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat” says the LSIB

A beach located on Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) land has been closed to the public until further notice.

The LSIB announced the closure of the Chopaka Bridge Beach Area Tuesday (July 7) morning, saying the COVID-19 crisis, “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat.”

The beach, they explained, is known to draw many from outside the community during summer months and often becomes overcrowded. It is located just south of Cawston, off Highway 3.

READ MORE: Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

“The upcoming summer months combined with many outside visitors coming into our region and area presents a major concern for our community,” read a statement from the LSIB.

The Chopaka Bridge Beach Area (Lot 41) is now restricted for use by LSIB members only.

“Our decision is based on our elected responsibility for keeping our community members safe, especially our children elders and most vulnerable, and minimizing any threat of COVID-19 coming into our community.”

READ MORE: Summerland campground to provide COVID-safe accommodations for temporary farm-workers

READ MORE: Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash

@KeremeosNews
phil.mclachlan@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Okanagan home destroyed by fire
Next story
ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Just Posted

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Revelstoke cancer support group in need of support

The group provides funds for people undergoing cancer treatments

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

BC Coroners Service: 50 people have died of overdoses in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail since 2010

Nelson has already had three fatal overdoses in 2020

COVID-19 motivates Revelstoke couple to start farming

Owners say First Light Farm will strengthen local food production

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Kory Nagata went missing in the middle arm of the river

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

Speedboat driver sentenced in fatal Shuswap houseboat collision granted day parole

Leon Reinbrecht began serving a three-year sentence in a federal prison in January 2019

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Princeton teens transport unconscious friend to hospital in wheelbarrow – police say alcohol was a factor

Kids eventually flag down passing ambulance

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

Okanagan home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road in Lake Country just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Most Read