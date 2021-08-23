Lower temperatures, precipitation slowing down Mount Law wildfire spread

The fire is still listed as out of control and crews are still working to contain it

Lower temperatures and increased precipitation are slowing down the spread of the Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the last 48 hours hasn’t seen significant growth in the fire thanks to cooler temperatures, high humidity and some precipitation over the fire area.

The fire still is spreading down the slope in the south just above Highway 97C, however.

Overnight, fire crews conducted planned hand ignitions along the fire guard on the south side of the fire, burning down excess fuel between the guard and the fire.

The service said the ignitions were successful and further, small hand ignitions will be conducted throughout the day to help burn pockets of fire fuel in the area around the fire.

“While the threat has eased through much of the fire with mild weather conditions, it is still uncontained in areas and crews are working for containment during this period of mild weather,” the service said in an update.

“We continue to ask that motorists do not stop on the highway to take photos or slow down to take photos as this poses a traffic hazard.”

The Mount Law wildfire was discovered just a week ago on Aug. 15 and is currently holding its estimated size of 800 hectares. It is still classified as out of control, with 112 firefighters tackling it along with 16 heavy equipment, five helicopters and 34 support staff.

