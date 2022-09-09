Propane firepits are still allowed in Vernon and Lumby despite a campfire ban. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Propane firepits are still allowed in Vernon and Lumby despite a campfire ban. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Lumby extends campfire ban, Vernon prohibition remains

High fire risk prompts village to continue prohibition until Sept. 16

While the Kamloops Fire Centre has lifted its ban on campfires, the Village of Lumby is extending it.

After evaluating local conditions, Lumby is extending the local campfire ban until noon next Friday.

“Our community continues to experience hot and dry conditions and there is still a high fire danger rating,” CAO Tom Kadla said. “By Sept. 16, 2022 we are anticipating that the change in the weather which will reduce the risks and be more suitable time to life the campfire ban. This measure will help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety until conditions improve.”

A campfire ban also remains in Vernon.

“We will distribute a media release when the campfire ban is rescinded,” communications manager Christy Poirier said. “Until that time, it remains in effect within the City of Vernon municipal boundary.”

The following activities are prohibited and apply to all public and private lands:

• Campfires

• Discarding burning substances near combustible material

• Open air burning

• Fireworks

• Sky lanterns

• Tiki torches and similar kinds of torches

• Burn barrels or burn cages

• Chimineas

READ MORE: Lumby joins North Okanagan communities extending campfire ban

READ MORE: Third North Okanagan wildfire sparked

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Campingfire banNorth Okanagan Regional District

Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire burning west of Hope now estimated at 30 hectares
Next story
Couple’s ‘dream home’ at risk of sliding into northwest B.C. river

Just Posted

Giacca will work with city staff to examine how the MicroHome Initiative may move forward. (Revelstoke Community Housing Society)
Revelstoke City staff set to examine Microhome Initiative

Queen Elizabeth II –then Princess Elizabeth– on her first visit to Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Queen Elizabeth II visited Revelstoke twice

A smiling Queen Elizabeth descends the welcome platform after returning from a 12-mile tour of valley farming areas during one of her Canadian tours. (Chilliwack Progress Archive photo)
MLA Clovechok reflects on Queen’s passing

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the annual Royal Ascot horse race in 2006. (File AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Okanagan politicians pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II