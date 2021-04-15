True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford replaces a tray in the drying room of his empty cannabis facility in Lumby, B.C. (Nick Laba/Black Press Media)

Lumby greenlights Okanagan’s first cannabis business park

Village OK’s preliminary subdivision plan to bring 14 lots to True Leaf’s 40-acre property

Lumby’s True Leaf Cannabis is one step closer to turning its 40-acre parcel of land into the Okanagan’s first-of-its-kind cannabis business park.

After receiving preliminary subdivision approval from the Village of Lumby, True Leaf is looking to split the property into 14 lots to attract regional micro-cultivators.

“We are pleased to progress to the next phase of our plan to support micro-cultivators by creating a regional hub for the craft cannabis community,” True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford said.

“In addition to in-house cannabis production and future offering of seed-to-shelf solutions for micro-cultivators, True Leaf is unlocking the tremendous value of this 40-acre property zoned for cannabis production.”

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton said he’s excited to see the project progress.

“The North Okanagan region has tremendous potential to support enterprises such as True Leaf’s,” he said. “I am pleased to see True Leaf’s interest in building its business in the region.”

True Leaf received approval for phase one of the subdivision consisting of the grow facility site and three additional lots fronting Shuswap Avenue.

The lots will be fully serviced with municipal water and power ideal for micro-cultivators or other businesses in the area.

Full subdivision plans are in the works and the company plans to submit them within a few weeks.

Marketing phase one is expected to begin this summer.

