LUNA festival returns to Revelstoke after two-year hiatus

With performances, galleries and workshops, LUNA aims to entertain in many ways in September

LUNA Festival of Nocturnal Art and Wonder is set to make its return to Revelstoke in September.

LUNA is a festival for all things art. Whether it’s performances, sculptures, videos or another artform, LUNA likely has it around the corner.

The festival is back in its full form for the first time in two years, when it was put on in a creative way to work around the pandemic.

Attendees of LUNA will have a hard time guessing what will come next in the two-day event, but the theme to keep in mind is ‘flight.’ The festival starts on Friday, Sep. 23 with 10 bands performing on four stages as part of LUNA Sound. The Big Bang Stage will host original and diverse electronic dance music, the Starlight Stage will feature hip hop artists from across Canada, the Gravity Stage will have two punk rock bands, and finally the Constellation Stage will have an assortment of RnB, rhythm and soul music.

The festival gets underway the following day with LUNA Arts at 6p.m. The day will begin with a parade leading into the main stage at First St. and MacKenzie Ave. where attendees will be able to watch two special live performances of song and dance.

The rest of the day is filled with performances and art installations that attendees can take in by wandering around the downtown core. The LUNA website has more details about where to find all the elements of the festival.

Finally, festival attendees can experience LUNA Studio, which will give them options of workshops and artist talks to attend. More details are still to come on the exact features of LUNA Studio.

