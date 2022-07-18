(Black Press photo)

Lytton area wildfire breaches 2,000 hectares

Wildfire moving west from Fraser River

The Nohomin Creek wildfire around two kilometres west of Lytton has grown to over 2,000 hectares over the day.

B.C. Wildfire Service now lists the fire at 2,058 hectares, after last reporting the fire at just over 1,700 at 8.a.m. on July 18.

The west flank of the fire is said to have experienced the most growth, while the north, south and east flanks are said to be mostly contained.

B.C. Wildfire Service said that crews working on the south flank are “making good progress.”

“The helipads are now complete and have been reopened along the south flank. These helipads will aid the crews in moving gear and crews up the slope as they continue advancing up the slope.”

On the east flank, it is mostly mop-up and patrol duty.

With dry, warm weather expected the rest of the week in the B.C. Interior, B.C. Wildfire will continue to keep a close eye on this year’s first Wildfire of Note.

