People sit on rocks while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won’t lift for days, although parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see some relief sooner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People sit on rocks while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won’t lift for days, although parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see some relief sooner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C

BC Hydro says the province set another all-time summer peak hourly demand record

A small village in Interior B.C. earned another dubious honour Monday (June 28). At a steaming 47.9 C, Lytton once again broke records for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada, breaking its own record of 46.6 C set just on Sunday.

It wasn’t quite the hottest place in North America yesterday, although perhaps it’s best no part of B.C. goes for the win. The aptly-named Death Valley, Calif., hit 52.2 C on Monday according to the U.S. National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre.

Lytton may have been the hottest place in the country but plenty of other areas weren’t too far behind; Ashcroft hit 46.4 C, breaking the record of 40.6 C set in 2015, while Kamloops hit 45.8 C, breaking the record of 39.1 set in 2015. Around B.C., 59 temperature records were shattered in all regions of the province.

According to BC Hydro, peak electricity use was just as high. Monday night broke the all-time summer peak hourly demand record for the third consecutive day, with a preliminary analysis showing demand reached 85,16 megawatts. All around, electricity demand has been about 30 per cent higher during this heat wave than on an average day in June.

VIDEO: B.C. sees temperatures hot enough to cook an egg on pavement – kind of

READ MORE: Heat wave marked by unusually high night time temperatures

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat wave

Previous story
WorkSafeBC urges employers to close down if they can’t keep workers cool amid heat wave
Next story
Sea to Sky highway remains closed north of Squamish following deadly late-night crash

Just Posted

The location of the vehicle fire that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)
2 dead in head-on collision that sparked fire on Highway 1 west of Golden

Siobhán Williams, known as SIØBHAN, released her first single Everything in the beginning of June with a music video filmed in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Musician explores existentialism in Revelstoke-based music video

Absolute Contracting and Arrowtec Building Systems are operating out of a property on Victoria Rd. E. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke to update bylaws around industrial development in residential areas

The first Guerrilla Gig, forestry museum riverside forest walk, July 8, 2020 .Jared Wayne featuring Nik Winnitowy. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Guerrilla Gigs expands line up for second summer