Lytton fire victim loses wallet to Chilliwack thief

RCMP are looking to ID three suspects that investigators believe were working together

Closed-circuit video from inside an Eagle Landing-area business shows three suspects involved in an alleged theft that happened May 19.

A woman who lost her home in last summer’s fire in Lytton lost her wallet to a thief in Chilliwack.

Around 4:30 p.m. on May 19 she was in the parking lot of a business in the 8200 block of Eagle Landing Parkway when she was approached by a man. He told her he’d noticed tacks in the tires of her vehicle and offered to help her to pull them out.

While he was doing that, he also got his hands on her wallet.

He was described as clean-cut, short and slender, around 60 years old. He was wearing dark dress pants, dress shoes, dark-rimmed glasses and a Bluetooth ear piece, and investigators believe that he may speak with an accent.

Closed-circuit video from the parking lot shows him with two other people who allegedly made fraudulent transactions at a store after the theft.

The second male is described as Caucasian with short brown hair, wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

A female suspect is described as a having dark hair pulled back in a ponytail. She was wearing a long black jacket, a white shirt and jeans.

Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying any of those people.

“It is heartbreaking to know that the woman who was victimized in this crime lost everything she owned last year in the Lytton wildfires,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “We are really hoping that someone is able to assist in identifying the people responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with any information is asked to phone the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2022-17404. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

