Lytton First Nation evacuation order expanded for Stein Mountain wildfire

2nd order issued; evacuation route is north to Lillooet on the Westside/North Spencer Road

The out-of-control Stein Mountain wildfire is listed at 1,811 hectares as of Aug. 23, 2023 and was first discovered on July 12. Lytton First Nation issued several evacuation orders Aug. 22. (BC Wildfire Service)

An evacuation order for Lytton First Nation was expanded Tuesday evening (Aug. 22) due to the Stein Mountain wildfire.

The out-of-control Stein Mountain wildfire is listed at 1,811 hectares and was first discovered on July 12. It’s burning about 12 kilometres northwest of Lytton.

In a tweet, BC Wildfire Service said the fire was seeing increased activity Tuesday with “with strong southerly winds pushing the fire up the Fraser Canyon, roughly four kilometres north.” It added that structure protection personnel were actively engaged in structure defense, with 18 wildfire service personnel and one water tender on site throughout the night.

The Stein Mountain wildfire (K71634) located 12 km northwest of Lytton has increased in activity this evening, with strong southerly winds pushing the fire up the Fraser Canyon, roughly four kilometres north late this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/KBSg55FWRt — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 23, 2023

The evacuation route is north to Lillooet on the Westside/North Spencer Road, with the muster area at the Lillooet Friendship Centre. Lytton First Nation emergency services support contact is Bobbi McKay, who can be reached at 778-254-9754.

Around 7:45 p.m., Lytton First Nation issued an evacuation order for the following reserves:

• Seah IR 5

• Lytton IR5A

• Nesikep IR6

• Nesikep IR6A

About 10 minutes later, the evacuation order was expanded to include:

• Lytton IR 4A

• Lytton IR 4B

• Lytton IR 4C

• Lytton IR 4D

• Lytton IR 4E

• Lytton IR 4F

• Lytton 33

• Nicklepalm IR 4

This follows previous evacuation orders for two properties in Electoral Area “I” or Blue Sky Country and reserves at Yawaucht 11, Tsaukan 12, Cameron Bar 13 and Lytton 13A issued on Aug. 4 and

#Evacuation Order issued for #Lytton First Nation for Lytton IRs 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 4F, 5A and 33, Nicklepalm IR 4, Seah IR 5, Nesikep IR 6 and 6A. More info: https://t.co/Lo4UIQ1xjr #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/sdd9IcUIGM — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) August 23, 2023

