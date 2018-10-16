MADD Canada’s new anti-impaired driving program comes to Revelstoke

Tomorrow is never guaranteed, especially if you take the risk of driving after drinking or doing drugs.

That’s the hard-hitting message MADD Canada is delivering to students across the country with its new School Assembly Program.

Titled No Tomorrow, the 45-minute program explores how mixing alcohol and/or drugs with driving can have devastating and permanent consequences.

They are presenting the program to students at Revelstoke Secondary School this afternoon.

“One choice, one split-second decision, and your life can change forever,” said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates in a news release. “We want students to understand how driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs can impact their lives. We want to motivate them to always make the right decision, and protect themselves and their friends from impaired driving.”

Impaired driving takes a disproportionate toll on young people. Traffic crashes are the largest single cause of death among 16-25 year olds, and more than 50 per cent of those crashes involve alcohol and/or drugs. Road and other crash deaths were the leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 16 and 25 years in 2014, and we estimate more than half of those crashes involved alcohol and/or drugs.

No Tomorrow tells the story of bandmates Marcus, Corey, Trevor and Lee. After winning a contest to record a demo, they get an incredible chance to audition for a music school. Before their audition, Trevor has a few drinks. He is affected more than he thinks and makes mistakes during the audition.

Marcus is offered a spot at the school right away and Corey and Lee are given an opportunity to re-apply next year. But Trevor, who was obviously impaired during the audition, is not offered a spot or chance to re-apply. The school has a zero tolerance policy for alcohol or drugs. Trevor storms off to the car. Marcus tries unsuccessfully to take the keys. Realizing he can’t stop Trevor from driving away, Marcus jumps in the car. What happens next changes all of their lives forever.

The fictional story in No Tomorrow is followed by testimonials from real-life victims who talk about their loved ones who were killed or seriously and permanently injured in impaired driving crashes.