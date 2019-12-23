A magnitude 5.1 earthquake took place off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Dec. 23, 2019. Earthquakes Canada map

No tsunami threat after two earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

No tsunami warning is expected after two earthquakes rattled the waters off the northern coast of Vancouver Island Monday.

According to Earthquakes Canada, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit at 8:44 a.m. local time at a depth of five kilometres about 162 km west of Port Hardy.

Another earthquake, measuring 5.8 in magnitude, hit 178 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 11:49 a.m.

The agency said there are no reports of damage from either quake.

Emergency Info BC said there is no tsunami threat.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RELATED: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

RELATED: Recent quakes in B.C., California don’t mean ‘Big One’ is imminent, expert says

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chinese embassy takes swipe at ‘some politicians’ over talk of freeing Canadians
Next story
UPDATE: One confirmed dead after Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Morrison appointed to deputy shadow minister role

Morrison’s role will include oversight of issues relating to public safety and emergency preparedness

DJs playing Traverse this weekend

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend will kick off the… Continue reading

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Morning Highway 1 closure and slippery conditions in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 23

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Christmas characters can mislead kids

Letter to the editor

New North Okanagan bus exchange drives ahead after four year stall

Village Green Centre stops back in action outside food court entrance

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Drug addiction behind theft of 50-inch TV from Salmon Arm Walmart

‘It’s a story we see way too often,’ judge tells court

Chinese embassy takes swipe at ‘some politicians’ over talk of freeing Canadians

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for more than a year

No tsunami threat after two earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Pothole wreaks havoc on Highway 97 near Armstrong

Patching underway, lane closure and warnings issued by maintenance contractor

Most Read