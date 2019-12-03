Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

A truck contracted to carry Canada Post mail and packages burst into flames in November, according to a spokesperson for the Crown corporation.

Phil Legault said the transport truck slid off the road into a ditch along Highway 97 near Hixon on Nov. 13, a community about 60 kilometres south of Prince George. The truck caught fire as a result of the crash.

“Unfortunately, all of the Canada Post product was destroyed along with the truck,” Legault told Black Press Media by email Tuesday.

He said customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, or call Canada Post’s customer service line at 1-800-267-1177.

ALSO READ: Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

ALSO READ: Canada Post workers are asking owners to keep dogs secure

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident
Next story
Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Worlds most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 Dec. 4

Starting at 9 a.m. expect closures east of Revelstoke

Do you know where the snowplows go first in Revelstoke?

The city says Little Italy by Southside Market is one of the hardest neighbourhoods to plow

LETTER: Reflections on democracy and community from former Green party candidate

Abra Brynne ran in the 2019 federal election to be Kootenay-Columbia’s MP

Revelstoke Grizzlies win two

They played Sicamous and Creston last weekend

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Two builders nominated for provincial and regional construction excellence

Former student sentenced for calling in bomb threat to Kamloops school

Colby Adamson pleaded guilty to a number of charges in Kamloops provincial court

230 days pass since murder charge laid in Salmon Arm church shooting

Psychiatric report completed, accused scheduled for Dec. 17 court appearance

Four Okanagan gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The Kelowna athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

UPDATE: Highway re-opens after alleged shots fired near Falkland

RCMP have two suspects in custody after incident that put Westwold Elementary on lockdown

Most Read