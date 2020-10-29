Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Mail-in-ballots coming in from Columbia River Revelstoke

In a progress report Elections BC said around 45 per cent of those issued have been returned

With final election results scheduled to be announced after Nov. 6, Elections BC has released a progress report on mail-in-ballots received.

According to the report, which does not yet show the final number, there have been 1,363 mail-in-ballots received from people in the Columbia River Revelstoke riding.

Prior to election day, Elections BC was reporting that 3,019 vote-by-mail packages were sent to residents in the riding.

Preliminary results from the election day count on Oct. 24 indicate Liberal candidate Doug Clovechok will continue as the MLA for our riding, with 5,770 or 49 per cent of the vote.

Nicole Cherlet of the NDP finished general election day with 4,551 or 38 per cent of the vote and Samson Boyer for the Green Party got 1,546 or 13 per cent of the vote.

READ MORE: BC VOTES: Clovechok preliminary winner with 52 per cent of the vote

Province-wide Elections BC has received 469,306 mail-in votes.


 

Most Read