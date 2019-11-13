Mainly cloudy in Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low zero.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections and slush.

West to Sicamous: Fog patches.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog

South: Fog patches.

For more information see DriveBC.