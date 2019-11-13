Mainly cloudy in Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low zero.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections and slush.
West to Sicamous: Fog patches.
Highway 23
North: Limited visibility with fog
South: Fog patches.
