Black Press File Photo

Black Press File Photo

Man accused in fatal crash near Hedley to appear in court

Pre trial conference scheduled for Andrey Malyshev

A man alleged to be at fault in an accident that caused the death of a young mother was to appear in Penticton court Monday Sept. 27 for a pretrial conference.

Andrey Malyshev is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, related to a crash that occured on Highway 3 near Hedley, March 22, 2019.

Police did not identify the woman who died, however friends told The Spotlight she had two small children, and she was on her way to work at Copper Mountain Mine in Princeton, a job she had just started.

Related: Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Related: One person killed in fiery crash on Highway 3 in Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SPCA offers 50% off pet adoptions until Oct. 6 to free up space in busy shelters

Just Posted

Languages such as English, Portuguese and Latvian all have a common ancestor called Proto-Indo-European. (Photo: Pexels)
Morning Start: Many languages have the same roots

A view of Mt. Macpherson from beside the Jordan River. (File photo)
License continues to pit gravel company against environmentalists, city

Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
GALLERY: Revelstoke’s finest vintage rides

The Scoop for Sept 25 (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Sept 18-25