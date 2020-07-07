Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire sentenced for bail breach

Sentencing for arson to take place later this month in BC Supreme Court

The man accused of setting fire to the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm was sentenced regarding a breach of his bail conditions.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, born in 1980, was found guilty in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on July 6 of breaching a bail condition and was sentenced to one day in jail.

According to court documents, on June 6, 2019, LaForge failed to comply with a condition not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

He was arrested and subsequently returned to custody.

Read more: Man charged in connection to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire seeks bail

Read more: Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

LaForge has been in custody since then as he awaits sentencing on charges of arson damaging property and mischief under $5,000, to which he pleaded guilty.

The 7-Eleven was boarded up and eventually torn down following the incident on Aug. 24, 2018. A fire erupted after he drove a vehicle into the front of the store.

The sentencing will take place in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops. LaForge will return to court on July 13.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Next story
Groups ‘shocked’ by minister’s approach to inquiry into Nova Scotia mass murder

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP food bank drive raises 4,000 pounds of grub

Demand at the food bank has roughly tripled since the start of the pandemic

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Revelstoke cancer support group in need of support

The group provides funds for people undergoing cancer treatments

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

BC Coroners Service: 50 people have died of overdoses in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail since 2010

Nelson has already had three fatal overdoses in 2020

High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The prime minister said the high costs are worth it to help Canada amid the pandemic

VIDEO: ‘Cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire sentenced for bail breach

Sentencing for arson to take place later this month in BC Supreme Court

Garage destroyed by flames in Salmon Arm

Residential structure fire at Canoe property quickly extinguished

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

Celebrations are underway to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces

Singh said Trudeau needs to move on specific actions including reviewing the RCMP budget

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire sentenced for bail breach

Sentencing for arson to take place later this month in BC Supreme Court

Most Read