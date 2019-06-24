Man accused of assault at South Okanagan beach gets bail

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen charged with two counts of assault, an aggravated assault charge and a sexual assault charge related to the incidents that took place at a beach fire on Okanagan Lake on May 3. (Facebook photo)

The man accused of an assault, that resulted in one person undergoing brain surgery, has been given bail.

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was granted bail by Judge Michelle Daneliuk on Monday at the Penticton provincial courthouse with a $5,000 surety, a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and an order that he attend counselling.

Penticton RCMP reported three people were allegedly assaulted in an incident that took place near a beach fire on Okanagan Lake. Kruger-Allen was charged with two counts of assault, an aggravated assault charge and a sexual assault charge related to the incidents that took place on May 3.

Bradley Eliason was identified in an online fundraiser as one of the three that was most seriously injured. In a video his wife posted online four days ago, it showed Eliason at home still missing half of his skull, with 60 stitches on his head, while they wait for brain swelling to go down.

His wife, Chelsea Townend, said that an altercation took place when a man began assaulting teens at the bonfire and that Eliason stepped in and was allegedly struck. She said this resulted in him falling and hitting his head on the concrete, causing severe trauma.

RCMP have released few details about what is alleged to have taken place on that evening, but did confirm that three people were allegedly assaulted in the incident.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.