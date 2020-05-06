A bus driver after being assaulted at the Queensway Transit Exchange in Kelowna on March 28, 2020. (Amalgamated Transit Union Facebook photo)

Man accused of assaulting Kelowna bus driver to plead guilty

Dustin Webber has remained in custody since his arrest in March

A man alleged to have assaulted a Kelowna Transit driver in March is expected to plead guilty next week.

Dustin Webber is accused of assaulting the bus driver at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna on March 28.

The local transit drivers’ union said the man who attacked the driver “appeared to be sick” at the time of the attack.

Webber was subsequently charged with assault. On the same file, he also faces a charge of assaulting a peace officer in December 2019.

Webber has remained in custody since his arrest in March.

He is expected to plead guilty at his next appearance in Kelowna Law Courts on May 12.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP respond to gunshot complaints

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home declared over

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP respond to report of shots fired

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 7

Plane crash, beach constructed at Williamson’s Lake and reward offered for Brianne Wolgram

COVID-19 no excuse to speed: Revelstoke RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP just as busy mid-pandemic, albeit calls slightly different

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

MP Morrison reacts to Liberals firearms ban

Kootenay-Columbia Conservative disappointed no parliamentary debate was held on the measures

Dry summer anticipated for Okanagan

Flooding risks continue this spring while drought expected as temperatures increase

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Man accused of assaulting Kelowna bus driver to plead guilty

Dustin Webber has remained in custody since his arrest in March

SilverStar summer opening up in the air

Resort still eyeing opening day June 19, no delays confirmed

Despite recent calls to rescue hikers in Central Okanagan, no increase from 2019: COSAR

People have been making conservative choices, according to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Vernon man’s major burn earns $7K for food banks

Mountain biker smashes 10,000-calorie burn goal for COVID-19 fundraiser

Rumour of 5G tower in Vernon unfounded

Freedom Mobile and Rogers tower for 3-4G telecommunication

Smoke alarm saves two lives in Kelowna motorhome fire

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on May 6

Kelowna RCMP respond to report of shots fired

The gunfire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on May 5

Most Read