57-year-old hairdresser Kathy Richardson (left) was found dead in her Naramata home June 9, 2021. Her son Wade Cudmore (right), 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder June 18 in relation to the deaths of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. Richardson uploaded this profile photo to Facebook in March 2021. (Kathy Richardson/Facebook)

Man accused of killing Kamloops brothers in Penticton court

Wade Cudmore is in court while his co-accused remains at large

Accused double murderer Wade Cudmore is expected to make an appearance in Penticton Provincial Court today, July 7.

Cudmore is the son of Naramata murder victim Kathy Richardson whose body was found inside her home on June 9.

The 32-year-old along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham of Penticton was charged on June 18, in relation to the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer. The Fryer brothers’ bodies were discovered on May 10, on a remote logging road in Naramata.

RCMP continues to search for Graham who remains at large. Police warn he may be a target and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes in contact with Graham is urged to contact police immediately.

Police believe Richardson’s death and the deaths of the Fryer brothers to be targeted acts related to drug and gang activities. But police haven’t offered more information on the issue.

The Penticton Western News reached out to the BC RCMP on July 7, to see if there is any update on Richardson’s case or the whereabouts of Graham. So far, police have not responded.

Cudmore appears in court to consult legal counsel for the first-degree murder charges. But he was also in court for numerous criminal charges unrelated to the homicides.

He is facing charges of willfully resisting arrest, two counts of flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance in relation to incidents in May 2020 and five counts of breaching his release orders and one count of breach of an undertaking.

He remains in custody.

In the meantime, there is currently no new information regarding his mother’s murder. RCMP hasn’t released any new information since early June when they released her name and picture in hopes it could further the investigation.

READ MORE: Naramata community in shock at Kathy’s murder

Police discovered Richardson’s body in her home in the 3900-block of 3rd Street just before 5 p.m. on June 9 while investigating the double homicide of the Fryer brothers.

Richardson was well-liked in the community, a volunteer firefighter with a home-based hair salon business.

READ MORE: Two Penticton men charged in brothers’ murders

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

double murder

Previous story
Kelowna massage therapist engaged in sexual misconduct, says disciplinary committee
Next story
Brand new beds awaiting wildfire crews who lost everything Lytton fire

Just Posted

A lightning strike. (File photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Shuswap region

Virginia Thompson spoke on the steps of City Hall July 7 to update the community about Old Growth Revylution’s upcoming actions. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
No more ‘Miss Goody Two-shoes’: Revelstokians against old growth logging block forest service road

Whatsuprevy.ca aims to be a place for people to go an find all of the food and drink specials in Revelstoke in once convenient location. It was created by Brendan Watt. (Contributed)
New website aims to put all Revelstoke dining specials in one place

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England