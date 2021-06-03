Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo) Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo)

Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo) Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo)

Man allegedly bites officer, drives over spike belts during arrest attempts by Chase RCMP

Sergeant said officers found suspect asleep at wheel of parked vehicle on three separate occasions

A male suspect allegedly found asleep at the wheel three times in two days escaped police on foot after ditching the black SUV he was driving.

On May 21 at around 10:30 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on VLA Road in Chase – the male driver of a black SUV was said to be outside of his vehicle yelling.

Police located the vehicle, which by then was stopped in the middle of the road with the driver asleep. According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, when police emergency lights were activated the man awoke and quickly drove away. Police obtained the SUV’s licence plate number and found the driver to be much younger than the registered owner.

Around 8 a.m. on May 22, officers were investigating a different suspicious vehicle report when they came across the same black SUV on the side of Stoney Flats Road.

According to police, the driver appeared to be asleep with his head back and mouth open.

When police tapped the window, said Kennedy, the suspect immediately started the vehicle and sped away, forcing officers to jump out of its path.

Shortly after, another complaint was received about the SUV. Police found the vehicle stopped in the middle of a dead-end residential street with the engine running and the driver slumped over, again asleep.

This time, said Kennedy, the police had a plan.

Read more: Blind Bay man has vehicle stolen, recovered all in one morning

They parked their vehicles side by side to block the exit of the dead-end road. Then they set out spike belts in front of and behind the SUV while the driver slept.

The SUV’s window was half open, so police reached in and unlocked the door. They turned off the ignition but the keys wouldn’t come out as the vehicle was still in gear.

When the officers attempted to pull the man out of the vehicle, said Kennedy, he awoke and started fighting.

The suspect allegedly bit one officer and managed to free one hand which he then used to start the car. The suspect again put police at risk of being run over or dragged.

Kennedy said the suspect then drove over the spike belts, and then over someone’s lawn, to avoid the police vehicles blocking the road.

The Chase detachment received more calls about the black SUV as it was being driven on rims through the community.

Finally, police received a report of the vehicle having been abandoned. Police dogs were used in a search for the suspect through Wilson Park, but Kennedy said the man was not located.

Chase RCMP have since identified the male suspect and will be requesting a warrant for his arrest.

Kennedy said that while the outcome was not perfect, police are glad the driver is off the road.

Read more: Shuswap man remembered for his tireless volunteerism

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip
Next story
Buckingham Palace barred minorities from office jobs in ’60s

Just Posted

The money will also be used to buy a new bus. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke school board approves $1M in capital projects

The money will go to renovate Arrow Heights Elementary and replace a bus

Revelstoke Courthouse shortly after it was completed in 1913. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 5980)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 3

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Collective Carpentry, a manufacturer of sustainable, high performance custom homes in Revelstoke and across the region, received funding from the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. This is a picture from their worksite in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Collective Carpentry granted money from CleanBC

The Invermere based company has a project on the go in Revelstoke

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Arleigh Garratt is a finalist in the the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest. (Screenshot)
Chili cookoff: Revelstoke finalist in provincial family recipe contest

The winner gets $3,000 and an assortment of appliances

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Cat named Brian, who was allegedly spray painted to be used in a dog fight in the Lower Mainland. He is now in the care of a Maple Ridge animal rescue. (Facebook)
Rumours of illegal Okanagan dogfighting ring using cats as bait unfounded, say RCMP, SPCA

The RCMP, BC SPCA and dog control have no reports or confirmation of illegal dog fights

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual maintenance twice as long this year. (City of Vernon photo)
North Okanagan pool closing for six weeks over summer

Repairs expected to improve air quality in the aquatic centre

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A concept rendering of the approved development along Lakeshore Road. (Contributed)
Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna

The development will consist of 345 homes in two towers right beside Gyro Beach

Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)
Mounties sued over alleged interference in investigation of Lake Country woman’s death

Lawsuit alleges two officers’ actions hindered investigation, causing critical evidence to be lost early on

Most Read