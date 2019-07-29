Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

A 28-year-old Osoyoos man is in custody pending a psychiatric evaluation in connection with a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.

According to police, Joseph McArthur-Pereira appeared in B.C. Provincial Court in Penticton charged with arson endangering life and mischief causing danger to life.

Cpl. Dave Smith of the Osoyoos detachment said at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 25, two on-duty officers smelled smoke and when they went outside to investigate. They found the main entrance and front wall of the building was on fire.

READ MORE: RCMP spike belts help nab alleged Okanagan truck thieves

He added the person who reportedly started the fire had used a jerry can of gasoline to start the blaze.

When police went out a passerby was already using water from his RV to try and put it out.

Smith said while police were outside, McArthur-Pereira allegedly returned with a box of wood and was taken into custody.

“The building sustained minimal damage, although the potential for serious damage and injuries was significant as the fire had already started to creep under the front door into the waiting area,” said Smith in a news release.

READ MORE: Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Mounties said the exact motive is unknown, although Osoyoos RCMP have had several recent dealings with McArthur-Pereira.

The investigation is continuing and the suspect’s next court appearance is Aug. 21.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tahltan make largest First Nation clean energy investment in B.C. history
Next story
B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 27 degrees

Artist paddles through Revelstoke on way to ocean

Claire Dibble might be the first woman in recorded history to make the journey

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Amounts 10 to 15 mm

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year committment is being described as ‘historic’

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

SPCA warns public to lock up pot after husky puppy ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Safety report released in 2018 drill that left two BC Ferries workers injured

Transportation Safety Board releases report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue

Overdue hikers spend the night in a South Okanagan canyon

Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue helped rescue 10 overdue hikers

Stolen Kelowna daycare bus found

Strive Daycare in Kelowna wakes up to find missing school bus

Most Read