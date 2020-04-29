Image: Pixabay

Man allegedly steals liquor from someone in Kamloops parking lot

The suspect remains behind bars following the incident

  • Apr. 29, 2020 1:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A 37-year-old Kamloops man will remain behind bars for at least three months after allegedly forcefully stealing a bottle of liquor last week from someone in a downtown parking lot.

The alleged incident took place over the noon hour on April 24 in a parking lot on Seymour Street.

Alan James Gladue was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

Following a brief appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday, Gladue’s file was adjourned to July 28. He remains in custody.

RCMP

