(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Man arrested after car theft in Vernon

According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business

A 32-year-old man is in custody and is facing a number of potential charges after Vernon RCMP tracked a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver on Monday (April 5).

Police said that they received a report of a vehicle theft in the 3000-block of 29th Avenue at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Monday. According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business.

“It only took seconds before a thief took advantage of this opportunity and drove away in the truck,” said Cst. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan’s RCMP media relations officer. “The owner came out to find the vehicle gone and immediately reported it to police.”

The owner’s cell phone was still in the vehicle, which allowed for the police to track the car as it made its way east on Highway 6. RCMP Air Services unit located the vehicle and continued to track it until it made a stop on a forest service road.

“Officers from the Nakusp RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services converged on the vehicle and arrested the driver without incident,” said Terleski.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies
Next story
Paying it forward: Good Samaritan replaces Kelowna cyclist’s stolen bike

Just Posted

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Revelstoke is at the community centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
All Revelstoke residents can now book a COVID-19 vaccine

Eligibility is for adults above the age of 18

The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a serious two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Update: Witness reports two deaths in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

RCMP say incident involved two vehicles. The highway has been closed as police investigate.

Tyden McWillis, who was a rookie for the Grizzlies this past season, has joined the BCHL’s Powell River Kings. (Contributed)
Grizzlies Tyden McWillis joins Powell River Kings for BCHL season

McWillis played two games for the Grizzlies during the weird pandemic season

The poster for phase one of IndigenEYEZ’s “Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons.” Photo: IndigenEYEZ
Strengthening Syilx women’s identities, ties to the land

Phase one of ‘Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons’ will see 10 women engage in six land-based sessions, while others are invited to participate in six online sessions

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Credit: Google Maps
COVID-19 exposure at Chute Lake Elementary in Kelowna

The person affected is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Riley Conner poses with his new bike near Okanagan Lake on April 6. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Paying it forward: Good Samaritan replaces Kelowna cyclist’s stolen bike

‘This was something good that came out of something bad’

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man arrested after car theft in Vernon

According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business

Wild ARC and the BC SPCA highlighted ways we can keep baby birds safe this spring, as nesting season is in full effect from March to July. (Photo from the Wild ARC Facebook Page)
B.C. wildlife groups hatch tips on keeping baby birds safe this spring

Your guide on what to look for when you encounter a stray baby bird

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI doubles down on 4-month gap, says 75% of Canadians could get COVID jab by mid-June

Committee says 75% of Canadians can be vaccinated by mid-June

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. The commission probing money laundering in British Columbia says it’s adding former and current government officials to its roster for testimony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. cabinet ministers to testify at money laundering inquiry

The province granted the commission an extension in March to produce its final report

Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) sits in the penalty box as seats normally filled with fans remain empty during first-period NHL action against the Edmonton Oilers in Vancouver on February 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak a ‘cautionary tale’: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Right-winger Jake Virtanen was the latest Canuck placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list

Most Read