(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after child, 7, abducted from Victoria-area summer camp

Staff members attempted to stop the man from leaving with the boy

Summer camp staff attempted to stop a man as he left a Metchosin property with a child he wasn’t approved to take.

Staff at a camp at Pearson College called 911 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 11) to report an abduction in progress. A man not known to staff or on their approved pick-up list left with a seven-year-old boy in a silver SUV, according to a release from the West Shore RCMP. Multiple staff went to stop the man – one using their personal vehicle in an attempt to block the entrance to the road.

West Shore RCMP officers located the vehicle nearby, and with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, the 46-year-old Sooke resident who was driving was arrested for abduction. The boy, who was known to the man but not his, was returned to his guardians unharmed.

“We wish to commend the staff at the summer camp and nearby residents for their quick actions and reporting,” said Staff-Sgt. Raj Sandhu, operations commander at the West Shore RCMP, in a statement. “This enabled our officers to respond quickly and appropriately, leading us to the best-case outcome, the safe and immediate recovery of the child and the arrest of the suspect.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP bike unit cops help bear-spooked young family to safety

READ ALSO: Two-month investigation leads West Shore RCMP to seize ‘substantial quantities’ of drugs

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Previous story
Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel
Next story
Troubling trend of drones buzzing B.C. marine mammals leads to DFO warning

Just Posted

The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)
Summit hiking trails open for day trips again in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Revelstoke resident arrested for aggravated assault

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Ethiopia is home to one of the hottest places on Earth

New wilderness trail is a great way for Penelakut Island kids to get outside to ride bikes, walk and be more active. (Photo by Dave Silver Photography)
Revelstoke Screen Smart kicks off Bike and Seek Challenge