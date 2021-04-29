RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo).

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo).

Man released who was arrested after woman found dead in North Shuswap

RCMP stated that adult male was ‘released unconditionally without charge’

A man who was taken into custody following the discovery of a deceased woman in a residence just south of Adams Lake has been released by police without charges.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit previously reported that Chase RCMP were called to a home in the 8600 block of Holding Road about 11:30 p.m. on April 27.

The major crime unit followed up with the investigation and one man was taken into custody.

Read more: RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death of woman in North Shuswap

Investigators returned to the scene on April 29 and report that it is no longer being secured by police.

“The adult man, arrested by front line officers at the scene, has now been released from police custody. He was released unconditionally without charge and the investigation is continuing,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

O’Donaghey said major crime investigators continue to consider the circumstances under which the 60-year-old woman reportedly died as suspicious in nature. Police said they will continue to treat her death as suspicious until proven otherwise.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigations.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health
Next story
VIDEO: Mud bogging damages Penticton Indian Band land

Just Posted

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

CPR Engine 8000 in 1931. Photo by C.R. Macdonald. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 6842)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past from April 29

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

The barcode of a banana (4011) is the same at Save-On-Foods in Revelstoke as it is in a grocery store in Germany and South Africa. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: The numbers on the fruit

Did you know the code for fruits and vegetables at grocery stores are the same worldwide?

Learn about how the pandemic is impacting the people of Revelstoke. (Tom Poole Photography/Tourism Revelstoke)
Revelstoke survey says mental health and well being biggest priority amidst pandemic

The survey was done by over 900 people last fall

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo).
Man released who was arrested after woman found dead in North Shuswap

RCMP stated that adult male was ‘released unconditionally without charge’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Damage from mud bogging has been observed on Penticton Indian Band land around three kilometres south of Summerland’s Trout Creek trestle. (Contributed)
VIDEO: Mud bogging damages Penticton Indian Band land

Band has had ongoing problems with destructive activities on its lands

Matthew Gibb encountered this 'big fella' gopher snake on the popular walking and cycling path along the Penticton channel on April 26, 2021.
WATCH: Penticton man has close encounters with massive snakes twice in one week

South Okanagan residents share space with scorpions, rattlesnakes, black widows and more

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Summerland municipal staff will send a letter to the province, asking that land decisions made by local governments be respected. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council offers Penticton support in dispute with provincial government

4-3 resolution comes after province overturns Penticton council decision

Most Read