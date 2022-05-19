Man arrested downtown Kelowna with taser made to look like gun

The crowd at a downtown Kelowna pub took in quite a show Wednesday afternoon after police swarmed the alley behind the Blue Gator Bar.
Patrons were asked to stay inside the pub as police were looking for a man with a possible gun.
However, when RCMP found the man it was discovered that he had a taser made to look like a firearm and not actually a gun.
The man was arrested and could be facing weapons charges.
The incident unfolded about 3:30 p.m. May 18.
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.