Man assaulted in car while looking for someone in Salmon Arm neighbourhood

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed an assault that occurred at the intersection of Beatty Avenue and Narcisse Street Thursday night, July 13, 2023. (Google image)

A man was treated for injuries after being assaulted by the intersection of Beatty Avenue and Narcisse Street.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said a man was in his car at Beatty and Narcisse looking for someone.

“He engaged three males to check to see if the person he was looking for was in the immediate area,” explained West. “After a short time, one male returned and assaulted the driver in his car from the open passenger door.”

The assailant was described as “being younger (possibly in his 20s), with a darker complexion and short dark hair.”

“The victim in this assault was being assessed at the local hospital and suffered bruising and lacerations to his forehead and arms,” said West. “If you believe that you may have witnessed this assault, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Investigators would like to speak to you and learn what you saw.”

