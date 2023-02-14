Man attacked with chainsaw reluctant to identify assailant to RCMP

The victim was attacked near Colebrook Road in Surrey on Monday

RCMP began to investigate after a bleeding man was seen in a washroom in Langley City’s Portage Park on Monday morning, Feb. 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A man attacked with a chainsaw Monday was less than cooperative when RCMP officers from Langley and Surrey tried to find out the identity of the perpetrator.

The incident came to police attention on Monday, Feb. 13 at 11:15 a.m. when someone called the Langley RCMP to report two men in a washroom at Portage Park in Langley City. One of them was bleeding heavily, according to the initial call.

The men left with a woman driving a car, and Langley Mounties located them near Langley Memorial Hospital.

The victim only reluctantly agreed to be taken to the emergency room by the RCMP, said Cst. Sarbjit Sangha, a spokesperson for the Surrey RCMP.

Langley Mounties were familiar with the wounded victim already, and the other man with him was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The victim had a laceration on his hand stitched up, and volunteered that he had been attacked with some sort of chainsaw, according to Sangha.

Officers also determined where the attack had taken place – in the 17500 block of Colebrook Road in Surrey.

Surrey Mounties then took over the investigation, and located the scene of the attack in a rural area, where a homeless person had apparently been camping.

However, the victim ultimately did not want to tell investigators who had sliced his hand open.

“This investigation is still ongoing to identify the suspect,” said Sangha.

There’s no evidence at the scene to directly indicate whether it was actually a chainsaw used in the assault, she said.

Anyone with information can call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

