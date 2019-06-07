May is Motorcycle Safety Month in Alberta. (File photo)

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

RCMP say a man who was banging on the main entrance of the detachment in Fort Chipewyan in northern Alberta on Thursday night was shot and injured by an officer.

It was just before midnight and the building was closed.

An officer had responded to the disturbance and a second Mountie who was off-duty saw what was going on and came to help.

Police say it was during an altercation that one of the officers discharged a firearm.

The suspect sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transferred to hospital for treatment.

Neither officer was hurt.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which reviews serious actions involving police, is investigating.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer
Next story
No contact order approved between accused South Okanagan killer and his ex-wife

Just Posted

CP Rail received $31,500 penalty for effluent discharge in Golden

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has received a $31,500 penalty for environmental pollution… Continue reading

Revelstoke cyclist fundraising for kids cancer research

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Emily Horkley has been aware and… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Rain for Revelstoke, no new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Roads and weather conditions today

The man behind the mural

Benji Andringa wants to see more murals in Revelstoke

Former B.C. hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips stops in Salmon Arm during journey to raise awareness

Okanagan luxury home up for auction

A premier auction house will go live July 18 in the Okanagan

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

No contact order approved between accused South Okanagan killer and his ex-wife

John Brittain is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s neighbours

New political party hoping to make a splash in Kootenays

Rick Stewart running under the banner of the People’s Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

Suspicious vehicle at South Okanagan school prompts warning

Penticton elementary school sends out warning to parents

EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Many volunteers and organizers have created an amazing event

Summerland plumbing company focuses on customer relations

Edgewater Plumbing was started four years ago

Most Read