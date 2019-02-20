Google Maps

Man charged in Kamloops kidnapping makes first court appearance

Kelowna - Justin Daniels has been charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement

  • Feb. 20, 2019 10:20 a.m.
A man charged in connection with a kidnapping incident in Kamloops and Kelowna made his first court appearance Friday in Kamloops.

Justin Daniels was arrested in Kelowna and charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement. The victim of the kidnapping, a Kamloops woman, was discovered in a vehicle in Falkland. The car also contained several firearms.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said at the time that police anticipate to arrest more suspects in this case.

The alleged robbery-turned-kidnapping in Kamloops spilled over to Kelowna last Thursday (Feb. 14), promting police to lock down part of Kelowna’s downtown area. Police said it was a targeted crime connected to the Kamloops drug trade.

READ MORE: Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

Daniels has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2006, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and breach of probation.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28.


