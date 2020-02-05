Man charged in relation to Osoyoos pub assault

In December a man was allegedly assaulted outside an Osoyoos pub. Staff rushed to his aid.

Security footage released by Sage Pub shows employees of the pub rushing to the aid of a man after he was allegedly assaulted outside. (Security footage courtesy of Sage Pub)

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Osoyoos on Dec. 14.

Micheal Shalagan-Morsette appeared in Penticton court Wednesday, however, the matter was adjourned to Feb. 26 to elect a mode of trial.

Back in December, a man covered in blood stumbled through the door of an Osoyoos pub after he was allegedly assaulted outside. At the time, RCMP was looking for two men who may have committed the serious assault.

According to RCMP, the man was socializing at a pub with three other men and one woman. The victim left the pub before the others, who left shortly after. A block away from the pub, the victim and two of the men got into a physical altercation and one of the men struck the victim in the head with a wine bottle.

Security footage submitted by the pub shows employees rushing to the victim’s aid.

At the time, Sage Pub owner Allan Redekopp said it was a miracle the man found his way back to the pub, despite his injuries.

He said no one deserves what happened to this man.

“Even if he did say something when he ran across these guys, nobody deserves to get beat like that,” he said.

