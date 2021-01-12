Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Shuswap stabbing arrested

RCMP arrest Terrance Jones in Kamloops, one of three men charged in Blind Bay incident

Kamloops RCMP arrested Terrance Jones, 40, in Kamloops on Jan. 11 without incident. He is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Mounties arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in the Shuswap.

Kamloops RCMP converged on a Victoria Street location on Monday morning, Jan. 11, after receiving a report that Terrance Jones — one of three men wanted for a stabbing and attempted murder in Blind Bay last August — might be in town.

Officers responded with a police dog and Jones surrendered without incident, Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

Jones, 40, of no fixed address, faces one count each of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon and use of firearm in an offence.

He remains in custody.

On the evening of Aug. 16, just before 11 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency medical crews responded to a Blind Bay home along Forest Drive, where they found a man bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds. The stabbing victim had shown up at the front door of the house seeking help.

Police at the time said they believed the assault was a targeted attack carried out at a nearby car wash, where as many as three suspects were involved in the physical confrontation, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from the Shuswap, was transported to hospital and his injuries were not considered to be life threatening. Subsequently, charges were approved against Jones, 33-year-old Jordy Kyle Moyan of Kelowna and 36-year-old Alexander Vittal Boucher of Enderby.

In September Moyan was arrested in Chase and Boucher was taken into custody in Vernon.

That month Jones turned himself in to Salmon Arm police. The circumstances surrounding him being at large again have not been disclosed.

Moyan and Boucher were charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

