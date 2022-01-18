Derek Favell, 39, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm court on Feb. 15, 2022. (File photo)

Derek Favell, 39, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm court on Feb. 15, 2022. (File photo)

Man charged with murdering Ashley Simpson to return to Salmon Arm court

Derek Lee Favell expected to choose type of trial during February appearance

Derek Favell, charged with the murder of Ashley Simpson, appeared briefly via video in Salmon Arm court Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Favell’s brief appearance led to the scheduling of his next appearance, which will be Feb. 15 in Salmon Arm. At that time he is expected to elect to be tried either by judge alone, or by judge and jury.

Favell, 39, the former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson, is charged with second-degree murder in her death. She was last seen on April 27, 2016 near Salmon Arm, but her remains were not found until more than five years later on Nov. 26, 2021.

Read more: Man charged with murder in Ashley Simpson’s death to appear in Salmon Arm court

Read more: RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged

Missing womanmurderShuswap

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 hospital cases rise, but few more in intensive care
Next story
Kelowna house fire quickly knocked down

Just Posted

Emcon Services Facebook.
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened following 5 semi truck pileup between Revelstoke and Golden

The Cardinal Quilt made by the Revelstoke Quilters Guild. Hospice volunteers Theresa Hamilton, Maria Lynn Johnson and Sandy Thygesen. (Contributed by Theresa Hamilton)
Revelstoke Hospice Society gives away handmade quilt

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health reports second-highest number of COVID-19 cases over weekend in B.C.

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden