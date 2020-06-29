Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

A man is dead following a dog attack in Kamloops, RCMP said in a Monday afternoon (June 29) news release.

Mounties said they responded to reports of a dog attack in the 900-block of Singh Street at about 11:45 a.m. Monday. People in the home told police that a pit bull owned by a resident attacked a visiting man. The man then died of his injuries.

Police said conservation officers are on scene and will sedate, then put down, the dog.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death but police said the man’s name will not be released.

dog attack

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Surrey trio arrested after 4-day crime spree in Vernon

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP officer cycling in Cops for Kids again this year

The fundraising event will travel through Revelstoke on Sept. 17

Liam’s Lowdown: Making my garden grow

I have no idea how to grow carrots or look after peas But, I’m trying nonetheless

More rain, more wind for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for rain and wind Sunday, but a nice looking week lies ahead

Barclay’s ranch is site of present-day Summerland

Property was purchased by Sir Thomas Shaughnessy in 1902

Revelstoke projects see extra funding this year

The city received a $136,000 top up from 2019 MRDT and funds have been reallocated due to COVID-19

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Mama bear and cubs spotted on Okanagan Rail Trail in Lake Country

District of Lake Country reminds trail users and residents we reside, play in bear habitat

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Surrey trio arrested after 4-day crime spree in Vernon

Bear spray, attempted robbery and vehicle thefts linked to three men arrested Sunday

Highway 33 repaving project south of Big White to take place this summer

Work is expected to begin this week

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Supportive housing angers Super 8 Motel neighbours in West Kelowna

Residents of the area have started a petition to have the occupants of the hotel relocated elsewhere

In photos: Penticton graduates celebrate milestone at drive-in ceremony

A gallery of images from a drive-in grad ceremony at Princess Margaret Secondary School, June 26

Canada’s wildlife comes to life on Salmon Arm artist’s map of nation inspired by grandmother

Felt artist Melissa Nasby to reveal project two years in the making on Canada Day

Most Read