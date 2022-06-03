RCMP investigate after a shooting in a residential parking lot on Okanagan Landing Road Friday, June 3. (Contributed)

Man dead after shots fired in Vernon

RCMP investigating 25th Avenue incident

A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot Friday night in Vernon.

RCMP was called to a building in the 5300-block of 25th Avenue just before 6 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who later died at the scene.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has blocked off the area as the investigation continues.

A neighbour reported hearing six to eight shots in the parking lot of the townhouse complex, across from Okanagan Landing Plaza. The shots were allegedly fired at a vehicle, with a passenger who reportedly escaped unharmed, according to those at the scene.

RCMP stated this is believed to be a targeted incident.

The victim is known to the police and the public is not at risk.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage or surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact the police directly and immediately at (250) 545-7171.

A neighbour reports hearing six to eight shots in the parking lot of the townhouse complex, across from Okanagan Landing Plaza. The shots were fired at a vehicle, which contained another occupant who escaped unharmed, according to neighbours.

READ MORE: Man charged in homicide on Okanagan Indian Band

READ MORE: Enderby’s overdose crisis calls for gentler ways

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon

 

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate a shooting on 25th Avenue Friday, June 3. (Jennifer Smith - MorningStar)

Previous story
Cooler weather brings slow start to B.C.’s wildfire season, but July expected to heat up

Just Posted

RCMP investigate after a shooting in a residential parking lot on Okanagan Landing Road Friday, June 3. (Contributed)
Man dead after shots fired in Vernon

Photo of debris on Highway 1 near the landslide posted to Facebook, about 9 p.m. Friday.
Mudslide shuts down Highway 1 in both directions west of Salmon Arm

Community Connections staff members alongside the van full of donations. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Community Connections celebrates grand opening of Food Bank and Commercial Kitchen

RCMP are searching for information from May 29/30 on a 2000 white two-door, one-ton, Chevrolet flat-deck pickup truck. (Contributed)
Man charged in homicide on Okanagan Indian Band