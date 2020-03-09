Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP-involved incident left a man dead in Whistler on Sunday.

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village causing a disturbance at about 11 a.m.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., RCMP said they used pepper spray, a Taser and batons to get control of the man.

RCMP said the man “suddenly became very still,” leading police to begin CPR and call for an ambulance.

The man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead after arriving. The police officers were treated for minor injuries and released

The police watchdog is asking any witnesses to call 1-855-446-8477.

RCMP

