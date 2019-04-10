The Independent Investigations Office is looking into a police involved incident that resulted in a man’s death while officers were attempting to arresthim. (Courtesy photo)

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

A man is dead on the Sunshine Coast after RCMP officers arrested him.

Mounties said they were responding to a report of a man trying to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank in the 5500-block of Sunshine Coast Highway in Sechelt on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

The man was detained, and while officers were escorting him to a car, he allegedly fled into a blackberry bush area.

The RCMP said they tracked him down and arrested him, and while trying to get him out of the brush, he complained about breathing problems and collapsed, unresponsive.

Officers tried to revive the man, as did a local doctor, nurse and paramedics, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office is now looking into the matter to determine if the police played a role in his death.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies
Next story
‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Just Posted

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Jazz club to play this weekend at the Regent Hotel

The band is called Together Again

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

Community Calendar for April 10

Bear Aware AGM • April 11, 6:30 p.m. • Community Centre Join… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Drawing inspiration from Revelstoke

Dear Revelstoke, I am feeling inspired lately and it is because of… Continue reading

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

North Okanagan regional district promotes Kal Lake balance

Directors trying to balance preseving drinking water quality and recreation on lake

Okanagan astronomer talks about the importance of first-ever black hole image

Eight observatories worked together for breakthrough

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Judge admits contested documents into B.C. child bride trial

Crown prosecutors sought the admission of fundamentalist Mormon records into child removal case

Erosion prompts evacuation alert along Shuswap creek

Fears grow as Newsome Creek rises and continues to erode its banks

West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

West of Hell will be in Kelowna April 24

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company brings virtual world to life in new play

The Nether will be presented April 18 to 27

Most Read