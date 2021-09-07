RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

Man disguised as utility worker allegedly tries to break into Kelowna home, maces resident

‘This was a very frightening incident for the occupants of the home’

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking information on a suspect in an alleged attempted home invasion on Monday morning.

On Sept. 6, Mounties responded to a residence on Riverside Avenue, where a man dressed as a utility worker knocked on the door of a residence and convinced an occupant to step outside. Once outside, the faux utility worker sprayed the man with what police believe to be mace.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

READ MORE: Developer sues City of Kelowna for ‘bad faith’ decision to reject subdivision

The victim, a man in his 60s, ran back into his house and prevented the suspect from entering. After failed attempts to enter the home, the suspect fled.

“This was a very frightening incident for the occupants of the home who were simply enjoying a quiet Labour Day morning,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Police are looking for a single suspect, described as a 5-foot-10-inch, heavy-set man. He was wearing a grey shirt, a high-visibility vest, a yellow hard hat, a blue non-medical face mask, blue gloves and jeans.

Mounties ask residents in the area to review their home security video cameras and dash cams.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card
Next story
RCMP cycle through the Okanagan during Cops for Kids fundraiser

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann leads a small group of riders between Vernon and Lake Country during the homecoming stretch of the 20th annual Cops For Kids cycling fundraiser (Cops For Kids)
RCMP cycle through the Okanagan during Cops for Kids fundraiser

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

Construction work underway at the Illecillewaet Brake Check on Highway 1.
Transportation BC lays out roadmap for how modernization of Highway 1 will affect travellers

Women chewing gum while sitting on the street. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Chewing gum boosts concentration