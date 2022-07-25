Man drives stolen BC Ambulance vehicle across Vancouver Island before getting caught

Helicopter, police dogs called in after man reported with firearm and a crossbow

The RCMP Emergency Response Team, police dogs and a helicopter converged on Port Alberni Friday afternoon (July 22) after a man who stole a BC Ambulance Service support vehicle on the west coast was spotted in the central Island city.

The support vehicle—not an ambulance—was stolen in Ucluelet around 1:45 p.m. that day, Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns said. The emergency response team and helicopter were called in after Ucluelet RCMP made contact with the man and determined that he was potentially armed with a crossbow and a shotgun.

Police received a report from a homeowner near Airport Road, west of Port Alberni, that the man and BCAS vehicle were on his property; all available units from Port Alberni RCMP joined the pursuit.

“Members were able to engage the vehicle in Port Alberni as well as Ucluelet,” Johns said. An RCMP member spotted the stolen vehicle on Coleman Road and attempted to stop it, but the man “took off at a high rate of speed,” according to Johns. Because RCMP were able to track the vehicle’s GPS they did not give chase.

At 4 p.m. the vehicle was recovered and officers found the man nearby. “He was arrested without issue,” Johns said.

Ucluelet was full of tourists from July 22-24 for the annual Ukee Days celebration at the fairgrounds.

“We received a lot of reports from the public,” Johns said. “People had a lot of concern for a BCAS vehicle that was being operated in a manner that was odd,” and that the person behind the wheel did not look like a paramedic, he said.

“We appreciated the reports from the public, as well as the response from the Emergency Response Team, RCMP Dog Services and air aid.”

One man is in custody and was awaiting a bail hearing Monday, he added.

