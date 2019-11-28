NEWS FILE PHOTO

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

A man has drowned following a police incident in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, Port Alberni RCMP received a call from a local business that an unclothed male, covered in blood, had just left their store and was at a nearby car wash, cleaning himself off.

Officers located the man, but he began running and reportedly refused to stop before entering a nearby river. According to a press release from the Independent Investigations Office of BC, officers entered the river in an attempt to reach the man, but were “unsuccessful.”

The IIOC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries. No further information will be released by police.

Previous story
Three children among victims of deadly plane crash in Kingston

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council to remove minimum home sizes

They will not be hosting a public hearing about the Zoning Bylaw amendment

Youth recipient of $15,000 grant to respond to an urgent local need announced Dec. 3

Future Launch Community Challenge an RBC Foundation and Community Foundation nation-wide project

Winter permit now in place for Rogers Pass

High of minus three today

Environment Canada issues wind warning for West Columbia region

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Thursday and Friday

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ new coach lives and breathes hockey

“I can watch it 24/7”

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

‘We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community’

Kelowna police search for suspect in armed robbery

A business on Gordon Drive was allegedly robbed Thursday morning

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

Explosion at Princeton reclamation plant

Envirogreen soil processing plant rocked by blast

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

Vernon role models are open books at North Okanagan school

Well-known locals told their stories to students as part of the school’s ‘living library’ on Thursday

Most Read