A man was removed from Beasley Park June 25 following complaints of him inappropriately touching himself. (Submitted Photo)

Man escorted from Okanagan park for inappropriately touching himself

RCMP removed 63-year-old following complaints

A male was escorted from Beasley Park for inappropriate behaviour.

Lake Country RCMP were called to the park Thursday, June 25, just after 7 p.m. for a complaint of a man allegedly inappropriately touching himself.

“A front line officer located the man,” RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “An investigation determined that the man had his hand down his pants but never exposed himself to anyone.”

The 63-year-old man was removed from the area without incident and transported home. He was issued a fine under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act (LCLA) for having open liquor in a public place.

Anyone with any additional information can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

READ MORE: Tear gas deployed in Enderby on wanted man

READ MORE: No wakeboards urged on Okanagan lakes

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parksRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap
Next story
Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: Making my garden grow

I have no idea how to grow carrots or look after peas But, I’m trying nonetheless

More rain, more wind for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for rain and wind Sunday, but a nice looking week lies ahead

Barclay’s ranch is site of present-day Summerland

Property was purchased by Sir Thomas Shaughnessy in 1902

Revelstoke projects see extra funding this year

The city received a $136,000 top up from 2019 MRDT and funds have been reallocated due to COVID-19

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What makes a home a home?

I grew up on farm in northern Alberta, in a house that… Continue reading

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Canada’s wildlife comes to life on Salmon Arm artist’s map of nation inspired by grandmother

Felt artist Melissa Nasby to reveal project two years in the making on Canada Day

VIDEO: Market relocated to Summerland Arena parking lot

Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market opened on June 28

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

Man removed from Lake Country park for allegedly touching himself inappropriately

RCMP removed the 63-year-old man from the park without incident and transported him home

Man escorted from Okanagan park for inappropriately touching himself

RCMP removed 63-year-old following complaints

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

Tear gas deployed in North Okanagan on wanted man

Large police presence in Enderby June 27 as suspect hides out in apartment

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

Most Read