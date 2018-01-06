Black Press File Photo

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

A man was taken into custody Friday after waving a pellet pistol that looked similar to a handgun.

At 1:44 pm, Jan. 5, the Kamloops RCMP responded to a call of a man inside the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society building at 125 Palm St.

This male was reported to be waving a handgun around, threatening people inside the premises, according to the RCMP.

The suspect was located a block away by police responding and was taken into custody without incident.

Kamloops Police Dog Services also attended and conducted a search for the handgun. A pellet pistol was located by the police dog Fargo.

The pistol is an exact replica of nine millimetre semi-automatic pistol and it was difficult for persons familiar with firearms to identify it as such, said the RCMP.

The suspect is facing a variety of charges and is being held for a bail hearing today in Kamloops.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning for Revelstoke

Environment Canada says poor road conditions and slippery sidewalks could be expected

Railway station-inspired residential project applying for development permit

The proposed build at 100 Track Street would feature six row houses

Revelstoke’s first baby of 2018 is a boy

Magnus Duddy was born on Jan. 2 at Queen Victoria Hospital

Wayne’s World

A systematic attack on pensions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Most Read