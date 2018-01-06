Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

A man was taken into custody Friday after waving a pellet pistol that looked similar to a handgun.
At 1:44 pm, Jan. 5, the Kamloops RCMP responded to a call of a man inside the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society building at 125 Palm St.
This male was reported to be waving a handgun around, threatening people inside the premises, according to the RCMP.
The suspect was located a block away by police responding and was taken into custody without incident.
Kamloops Police Dog Services also attended and conducted a search for the handgun. A pellet pistol was located by the police dog Fargo.
The pistol is an exact replica of nine millimetre semi-automatic pistol and it was difficult for persons familiar with firearms to identify it as such, said the RCMP.
The suspect is facing a variety of charges and is being held for a bail hearing today in Kamloops.
