Photo Victoria Gibb

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a pile of rocks, while trying to cross the Tulameen River by walking on the handrail of the Brown Bridge.

The incident occurred March 8, at about 4:10 p.m.

RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said “a combination of bad decisions and alcohol” led to the dangerous stunt.

“He’s lucky he didn’t fall into the river because it would have been difficult to get him out,” said Parsons.

A police officer spotted the man, walking along the narrow handrail over the partially frozen water.

The member drove slowly only the bridge and was able to get the man’s attention “just as the man fell off the rail.”

The 36-year-old suffered a broken ankle and was treated at Princeton General Hospital.

He was later transported to Penticton Hospital for further testing due to the distance of the fall.

Parsons said it is remarkable the man was not more seriously hurt.

“Lots of things could have happened.”

Related: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada considering all options on Boeing plane involved in fatal Ethiopian crash
Next story
RCMP seek missing Okanagan man

Just Posted

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Menopause the musical coming to Revelstoke

The off-broadway sensation features an original all-star Canadian cast

Wayne’s World: Millennials need more government support

Wayne Stetski MP for Kootenay-Columbia As a Member of Parliament, I represent… Continue reading

Avalanche control east of Revelstoke at 12 today

Highway 1 will be closed Tuesday from 12-1 p.m.

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

South Okanagan organic farmer wins Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets celebrated the best of B.C. with the sixth annual awards

It’s not too late to talk to West Kelowna Council about new budget

Residents can still provide feedback via e-mail

Cougars attack dogs in Okanagan community, killing one

**WARNING** This story contains graphic images of the attack’s aftermath **

RCMP seek missing Okanagan man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

City wants fire damaged 7-Eleven site cleaned up

Salmon Arm council to request facelift for burned-out building

Most Read