Man found dead on railway tracks in Salmon Arm

Police say they believe he was struck by the train but there were no witnesses

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 22, Salmon Arm RCMP received a call regarding a man lying on the railway tracks.

Sgt. Scott Lachapelle reports that officers and paramedics found the man near the bridge just west of Salmon Arm and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The BC Coroners Service was contacted, the man was identified and his family was notified.

“The Salmon Arm RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are still investigating the matter in hopes of being able to determine the sequence of events that led to the male’s tragic death,” Lachapelle stated Monday. “The investigation to this point leads police to believe the deceased male was struck by the train; however there are no witnesses to the incident. Police are hopeful that video footage from the train, which police hope to have shortly, may assist in the investigation.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says
Next story
Coal dust blowing from rail cars in Shuswap prompts project

Just Posted

Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

Special Olympics Revelstoke celebrates National Day of Inclusion

If you could create a new Tim Hortons doughnut what would it… Continue reading

What did Revelstoke’s elected officials get paid in 2017?

Each year public bodies must submit a Statement of Financial Information to… Continue reading

Winery now open after wildfire

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards had been closed for three days because of Mount Eneas wildfire

Clowning around encouraged as Revelstoke Circus Camp returns

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls — the Revelstoke Circus Camp returned… Continue reading

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday evening update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Man found dead on railway tracks in Salmon Arm

Police say they believe he was struck by the train but there were no witnesses

Update: Wildfire near Spences Bridge grows to 80 hectares, closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Woman’s body discovered in ditch near Coquihalla Highway

RCMP say the woman did not appear to have been struck by a vehicle or have any serious injuries.

Deal to transfer Whitecaps soccer phenom Alphonso Davies not finalized

Reports suggest the 17-year-old Vancouver midfielder is headed to German powerhouse Bayern Munich

Ottawa can’t find buyer for Trans Mountain pipeline by deadline

Finding another buyer for the project before the July 22 deadline was widely considered a long shot because of the project’s risks

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Nomination deadline looms for Okanagan Building Awards

The nomination deadline for the Commercial Building Awards competition is fast approaching

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Most Read