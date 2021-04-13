Man found tangled in barbed wire on trail near UBC Okanagan

Man’s friend claims he’d been drinking when he went missing Monday afternoon

A man who’d reportedly been missing for the better part of a day has been rescued from a hiking trail near UBC Okanagan in Kelowna.

Emergency crews responded to an Academy Way apartment building on Tuesday morning (April 13).

According to a woman who claims to be the man’s friend, he went missing on Monday afternoon and had been allegedly been drinking.

People walking nearby trails found him caught in barbed wire and disoriented.

A man is in the care of Kelowna paramedics after he was found tangled in barbed wire by hikers near a trail by the Ivy Hill residence building. According to a friend, the man had been missing since yesterday afternoon and had been drinking. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/gksmWxNib9 — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) April 13, 2021

Rescue crews untangled the man from the wire and brought him up the trail on a UTV. He’s now being treated by paramedics for seemingly minor injuries.

