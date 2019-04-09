Man from Kelowna police-involved shooting ready for court

Aronson was in a wheelchair following the police incident.

Cheryl Wierda

The Kelowna man shot when police attempted to arrest him in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot in January is ready to set dates for a preliminary hearing.

Defence lawyer Jordan Watt told the court Monday that John Michael Aronson is electing to be tried by a Supreme Court judge and jury on charges dating back to January 22 and 23.

However, before the case reaches that stage, he would like to have a three-day preliminary hearing, which is held to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial.

Monday, Aronson appeared in court via video feed sitting in a wheel chair, his right foot stretched out in front of him.

READ MORE: MAN IN WHEELCHAIR FOLLOWING POLICE INCIDENT

Police say the events that led up to his arrest began the morning of January 22, when officers responded to a road rage incident that involved a report of an alleged assault with pepper spray.

“That motorist and his passenger, who locked their doors and rolled up their windows, managed to escape with minor injuries related to the slight exposure to the chemical spray,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The following afternoon, police say they were attempting to arrest a man near the CIBC in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot in connection with the incident the previous morning when shots were fired by officers.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of “serious” injuries,” police said.

Aronson was later charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight from police relating to the events on Jan. 23. He also faces charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm related to the Jan. 22 incident, as well as a number of driving while disqualified charges.

His case returns to court Wednesday.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.