Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue Service personnel question a man discovered having a snooze on the roof of Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary School Sunday morning. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Man has snooze on Okanagan school roof

Emergency personnel in Vernon called to Seaton Secondary Sunday a.m. for report of ‘man down on roof’

Emergency crews responded Sunday morning to a report of a man down on the roof of a Vernon secondary school.

Personnel from Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Service and B.C. Ambulance converged on W.L. Seaton Secondary School shortly before 9 a.m.

With help from VFRS’ ladder, three police officers and a firefighter made their way to the roof and discovered a young man in a red hoodie and black jeans sleeping off some Canada Day long weekend revelling.

The man was questioned by police and fire, made his way with no problems down the ladder to the ground, where he was examined by ambulance personnel. He was then escorted to the Vernon detachment to continue his nap.


