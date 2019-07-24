Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen appeared in the Penticton court house on June 20 for his bail hearing. He is facing two charges of assault, one charge of aggravated assault and one charge of sexual assault in relation to an incident on a Penticton beach on May 3. The decision regarding his bail is expected for Monday, June 24. (Western News file photo)

Man in court for allegedly vandalizing former home of accused Penticton shooter

Zachary Charles Steele has been charged with one count of mischief to property

The man who allegedly vandalized the home of the ex-wife of the Penticton man accused of murdering four people made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Zachary Charles Steele has been charged with one count of mischief to property over $5,000. According to information from court documents, it is alleged that Steele threw a rock through the window of the home on, or about, June 22.

READ MORE: Arrest made for vandalism of former home of Penticton man accused of murder

The alleged vandalism was brought up in court last week during during a scheduled appearance for John Brittain, the man accused of shooting and killing four Penticton people on April 15.

Details of the vandalism were not revealed, however, Brittain’s lawyer, Paul McMurray, mentioned the incident while arguing against a no-contact order between Brittain, who is in custody at Okanagan Correctional Centre, and his ex-wife.

“About two or three weeks ago Mrs. (Katherine) Brittain’s home was seriously vandalized with approximately $10,000 worth of damage that was done. There is an insurance claim pending and there is also a criminal charge pending and Mrs. Brittain has become even more emotionally fragile and isolated,” said McMurray during the court appearance last week.

Katherine Brittain lived in a home on Cornwall Drive, the same street where three of the people that her ex-husband is accused of shooting were killed.

