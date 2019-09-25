(File)

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Kelowna RCMP have a man in custody after finding him behind the wheel of an SUV that was reported stolen in Revelstoke.

The white Ford Explorer was reported stolen from the in Revelstoke around 7 a.m. on Sept. 24. Revelstoke RCMP informed neighbouring detachments to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.

Just after 2 p.m. on the same day, Kelowna RCMP were alerted to a possible impaired driver operating a white SUV. Officers located the suspected vehicle travelling westbound on Richter Street and ran the plates, confirming it to be the same vehicle stolen out of Revelstoke.

Upon police’s initial attempts to pull the man over he refused but eventually pulled into a parking lot at Bertram Street and Bernard Ave. Additional units were called in and the man was arrested without further incident.

The man initially gave officers a false name but he was later identified through fingerprint analysis.

Keith McKay, 27, was charged with multiple offences which included:

  • Possession of stolen property over $5, 000
  • Obstructing a police officer
  • Two counts of breach of probation
  • Two counts of driving while prohibited

McKay was brought before a judge at the Kelowna Law Courts Wednesday morning and remains in police custody at this time.

Further charges are expected as police continue their investigation.

